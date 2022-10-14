Rosatom to submit required documents for Saudi Arabia’s NPP tender

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom participating in a tender for nuclear power plant (NPP) construction in Saudi Arabia will present the required documents shortly, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Asharq News TV Channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Russia is the global leader in the nuclear energy sphere. Considering that Saudi Arabia is planning at present to implement the first project on construction of a nuclear power plant, our Rosatom Company is taking part in the tender for implementation of this project," Novak said.

"Appropriate required documents will be presented in the near future," Novak added.