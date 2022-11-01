Putin says Turkish gas hub can easily be set up

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Türkiye fairly quickly and predicted many customers in Europe would want to sign contracts, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Putin said it was very difficult to work directly with European commercial partners. The European Union, which previously turned to Russia for about 40% of its gas needs, is seeking to wean itself off Russian energy.

"It is easier for us to work with Turkey. President Erdogan is a man of his word ... and it is easier for us to control the Black Sea," Putin told a televised news conference.

"This is a quite realistic project and we can do it fairly quickly, and there will be enough people who want to conclude a contract ... I have no doubt that in Europe there are many who want to," he said.