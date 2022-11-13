Putin, Raisi discuss enhanced cooperation in political, economic areas

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi focused on pressing bilateral issues, including on how to intensify political and economic cooperation, in their phone conversation, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"They touched upon some pressing bilateral issues with a focus on how to build up cooperation in the political, trade and economic areas, including in the field of transport and logistics. They agreed that the corresponding Russian and Iranian institutions will increase contact," the statement said.

The Kremlin said that Putin had again offered his condolences to the Iranian president over the October 26 terrorist attack on the Muslim shrine in the city of Shiraz.