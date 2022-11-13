Russia records 5,364 daily COVID cases, 60 deaths — crisis center

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,364 over the past day to 21,499,952, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

A day earlier, 5,514 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 557 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 53.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 11 regions, while in 62 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,188 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 854 over the past day versus 975 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,241,006, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 391 over the past day versus 355 a day earlier, reaching 1,790,660.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,072 over the past day, reaching 20,901,517, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier some 5,717 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 60 over the past day, reaching 391,024, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier 62 COVID-19 deaths were registered.