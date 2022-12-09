Fire breaks out at shopping mall near Moscow

A fire broke out inside the building of the Mega Khimki shopping mall northwest of Moscow on Friday, the Moscow Region’s emergencies ministry department said on its official website, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Further information is being verified," the ministry said. "The firefighting effort involves three vehicles and 11 firefighters."

The area of the fire is 250 square meters, the Russian emergencies ministry said shortly after.

The blaze was classified as a category two fire on a scale of five.