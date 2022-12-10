Russian-Turkish talks confirm grain deal as package agreement - MFA

The fact that the grain deal is a package agreement was confirmed at the talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal, held in Istanbul on December 8-9, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The deputy foreign ministers "touched upon the implementation of the Istanbul agreements of July 22. They confirmed the package nature of the agreements, namely the Black Sea [Grain] Initiative on exports of Ukrainian food and the Russia-UN memorandum on the promotion of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products to the world markets," the ministry said.

"It was noted that the complete and diligent implementation of these agreements will primarily help the African, Asian and Latin American countries in need, as well as to ensure global food security, which are the main goals of the deal," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.