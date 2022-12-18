Russia records 7,222 daily COVID cases, 51 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,222 over the past day to 21,716,074, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

A day earlier, 7,531 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 782 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 38.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 17 regions, while in 63 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,266 people were rushed to hospitals.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,338 over the past day, reaching 21,109,668, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier some 7,269 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 51 over the past day, reaching 393,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier 58 COVID-19 deaths were registered.