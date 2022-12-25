Russia poised to prevent fuel price hike in 2023 above inflation

Russia was able to keep the fuel price down in 2022, as gasoline prices went up by only 0.6% and diesel prices grew by 8.4% with inflation at 11.1%, and in 2023 Russia intends to avoid an increase in the price above inflation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Next year, we alongside the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service will be closely monitoring so that an increase in the price will not exceed inflation. For this purpose, we have a damper, which is a unique tool that smooths out fluctuations in global prices," he said.

"Our strategic goal is to keep the rising price of petroleum products in the domestic market no higher than inflation. This task has been exceeded this year. With inflation at 11.1%, gasoline became more expensive by only 0.6% and diesel - by 8.4%," Novak added.