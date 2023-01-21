Gazprom delivers 24.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

Gazprom is supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 24.4 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station. The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side, a Gazprom representative told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station, [amounting to] 24.4 mln cubic meters on January 21. The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected," the company’s representative said.

The day before, the pumping volume also reached 42.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier reports with reference to data released on the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine website said that Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory might total 24.4 mln cubic meters on January 21.