Russian Foreign Minister invites OIC delegations to take part in international economic forum

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has invited delegations from the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to participate in the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2023" international economic forum to be held in May, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I anticipate that our esteemed colleagues, ambassadors of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, will inform their leadership about the upcoming event and will do everything to make it a success. We look forward to seeing you, together with substantial delegations from your countries, in the hospitable capital city of Tatarstan," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group on Monday.

KazanForum will be held for the 14th time in May 2023, and will be granted federal status by decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first summit was held back in 2009, bringing together 250 participants, while in 2021 the event hosted over 5,000 attendees. KazanForum aims to strengthen cooperation between Russia and the Muslim world.