Russia, Türkiye wait for reply from Syria, Iran regarding proposed meeting in Moscow — MFA

Russia and Türkiye would like to hold a four-party meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow next week, but so far there has been no response from Syria and Iran, Russia’s special presidential representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS, Trend reports.

"We have already invited everyone, but have not yet received confirmations from everyone. We have already agreed it with our Turkish counterparts, but we are waiting for answers from the Syrians and Iranians whether this is convenient for them," he said.

He explained that this would be a technical meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers tasked to prepare for a meeting of the four countries’ foreign ministers.