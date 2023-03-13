Russia, Iran interested in close coordination ahead of top diplomat’s meeting

Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Hossein Amirabdollahian have reiterated plans to continue close coordination ahead of offline contacts, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after their telephone talks, Trend reports citing TASS.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said earlier that the Iranian top diplomat is expected to visit Russia in March.

"The two foreign ministers exchanged views on current regional and international topics. The sides reiterated their interest in continuing close coordination, including as part of upcoming offline contacts between the two ministers," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Lavrov and Amirabdollahian hailed "the positive dynamics of the development of Russian-Iranian comprehensive cooperation." "The ministers expressed satisfaction with the record-breaking trade indices achieved in spite of the illegitimate unilateral sanctions against our countries," it added.