BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Russia on a state visit, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The Chinese president's plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport around 12:59 (GMT+3).

This is Xi Jinping's first visit to Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine. The visit of the Chinese leader will last three days. Ukraine is one of the main topics on the agenda of the negotiations.