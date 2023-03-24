Russia records 12,493 new daily coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Russia recorded 12,493 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The country’s total cases have reached 22,562,888.

As many as 1,390 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 1,475 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 38 regions of the country and rose in 41 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,780 to 3,466,600 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,383 to 1,909,349.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 13,443 to 21,915,850 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,168 to 3,271,118 in Moscow and by 1,261 to 1,859,821 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 35 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 397,009. Moscow’s death toll increased by seven to 48,407 and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 fatalities rose by nine to 37,338.