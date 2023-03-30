Russia records 10,750 daily COVID cases, 32 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,750 over the past day to 22,625,524, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 11,128 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,714 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 77.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 63 regions, while in 17 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 968 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,771 over the past day versus 2,134 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,476,064, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,054 over the past day versus 1,149 a day earlier, reaching 1,916,495.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 12,467 over the past day, reaching 21,982,530., the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 12,597 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 32 over the past day, reaching 397,211, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered.