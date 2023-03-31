Russia records 11,065 daily COVID cases, 34 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,750 over the past day to 22,636,589, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 10,750 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,308 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 23.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 21 regions, while in 59 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,714 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,549 over the past day versus 1,771 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,477,613, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,121 over the past day versus 1,054 a day earlier, reaching 1,917,616.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 12,974 over the past day, reaching 21,995,504, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 12,467 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 34 over the past day, reaching 397,245, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered.