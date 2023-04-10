Russia starts manufacturing its first Rokot-M carrier rocket

Russia has started manufacturing a number of components for the first Rokot-M carrier rocket that will be equipped with a domestic control system in place of the previously used Ukrainian-manufactured system, CEO of the Khrunichev Space Center (the rocket’s developer) Alexey Varochko told TASS, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Rokot-M project has been contracted with our cooperation on components, and the production of test items is underway, as well as of a number of long-lead components for the first rocket," Varochko said in an interview with TASS.

In May 2022, Varochko announced that the inaugural launch of a Rokot-M carrier rocket from the Plesetsk space center was planned for 2024.

He said at that time that the inaugural launch of the Rokot-M upgraded carrier rocket with the Russian control system had been initially planned for 2022. However, he said that following a detailed audit, experts concluded that the rest of the space carrier’s equipment should be upgraded as well.