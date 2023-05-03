Russia talks prevention of UAV attack on Kremlin (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. An attempt to attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Kremlin was made, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the press service of the Russian President, "two UAVs were aimed at the Kremlin".

"As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the press service stressed.

The press service emphasized that "due to their fall and the scattering of fragments on the territory of the Kremlin, there were no victims or material damage".

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not injured and continues to work as usual, the press service added.