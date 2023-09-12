President Putin rebukes Armenian PM over his anti-Russian stance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has responded to the latest statements made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

"If Armenia itself has recognized that Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan, what is there left to say?," Putin asked.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that Russia, "by taking or not taking any actions in the South Caucasus, is moving away from the South Caucasus region".

"There are processes that lead to the idea that one day we will just wake up and see that Russia is not here," he had said.

Moreover, Pashinyan noted that Russia's negotiating activity within the framework of the Armenian-Azerbaijani process "has decreased due to the events in Ukraine".