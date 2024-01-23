CIS FMs to discuss foreign policy interaction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The foreign ministers of the CIS countries will discuss foreign policy interaction, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told reporters, Trend reports.

“The meeting will consider the draft agenda for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, which will be held on April 12 in Minsk,” Lebedev said.

According to him, the draft includes 10 issues related to cooperation in the political and humanitarian spheres, and some organizational issues.

“The participants will also discuss the intensification of foreign policy interaction,” added the official.

The latest meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Bishkek in October 2023.

