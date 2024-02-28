Former USSR premier passes away

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russia Materials 28 February 2024 10:43 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Former Premier of the Soviet Union Nikolai Ryzhkov has passed away, said the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko on Telegram, Trend reports.

"A remarkable and radiant person, Nikolai Ryzhkov, has passed away; a man of an era with a unique destiny and a statesman of unparalleled magnitude. He possessed a great soul. To me, Ryzhkov epitomizes the quintessential "man of labor." Our acquaintance dates back a long time, and we collaborated extensively on the Federation Council. The news of his passing is a profound personal loss for me," she said.

