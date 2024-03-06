Explosion occurs at thermal power plant in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. As many as 16 people were injured as a result of the explosion at the Shagoran thermal power plant in the Ulug-Khem region of the Republic of Tuva of the Russian Federation, Deputy Chairman of the Administration of the Ulug-Khem district Buyan Maskyr said, Trend reports.

According to him, the condition of the rest of the people who were at the facility is normal.

The government of Tuva confirmed this information, the condition of the victims is being clarified.

According to the government of the republic, all four boilers at the Shagonarskaya TPP were not damaged and are functioning normally.