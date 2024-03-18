Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.34% of votes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The current President of Russia Vladimir Putin wins the presidential election, having received the support of 87.34% of voters after processing more than 98% of the protocols, Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation says, Trend reports.

According to the information, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party faction Nikolai Kharitonov is in second place with a result of 4.3% of the votes. Vice Speaker of the State Duma and member of the New People party Vladislav Davankov takes third place with 3.8% of the vote. The head of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky is in fourth place, receiving the support of 3.17% of voters.

According to information published on the CEC website, after processing more than 98% of the protocols, 72,414,981 voters expressed support for Vladimir Putin, 3,565,510 people voted for Nikolai Kharitonov, 3,152,923 people - for Vladislav Davankov and 2,629,504 people - for Leonid Slutski.