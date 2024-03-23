Claim of Russian National Guard's participation in Crocus City Hall security proven fake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The security of Crocus City Hall was provided by a private security company, said the head of the Russian Parliament's Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, Trend reports, referring to Russian media.

He added that the assertion regarding the Rosgvardiya's (the National Guard of the Russian Federation) involvement in securing the facility is false.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.

