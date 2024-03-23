Two suspects in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Two alleged suspects in the terrorist attack in Moscow have been detained, said the head of the Russian Parliament's Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, Trend reports, referring to Russian media.

The MP noted that authorities are actively seeking other suspects.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the Renault, in which the suspects were driving, was discovered during the night near Khatsun village in the Karachinsky district of the Bryansk region. The car attempted to flee and refused to halt at the request of law enforcement officials," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein further said that during the chase, there was gunshot, which caused the car to flip over.

"While the others ran into the jungle, one terrorist was apprehended right away. The second suspect was located and taken into custody at approximately 03:50 local time as a result of the search. The others are being sought after. All law enforcement agencies are involved in the operation," he added.

During the inspection of the car, a PM pistol, a magazine for an AKM assault rifle, and passports of Tajik citizens were found.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.

