Russian Kemerovo region declares mourning due to terrorist attack in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The Kemerovo region (Kuzbass) has announced a mourning period from March 23 to 25 due to the terrorist attack in Moscow, said the Telegram channel of the Governor of Kemerovo Sergei Tsivilev, Trend reports.

"Following the tragedy in Moscow, Governor Sergei Tsivilev has declared March 23, 24, and 25 as days of mourning in Kuzbass. All cultural, sporting, and other public events, along with entertainment programs on radio and TV, are canceled throughout the region," the statement reads.

Flags on state and municipal buildings are lowered as a gesture of solidarity and mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 115 people.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

