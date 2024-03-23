Russian president Vladimir Putin declares March 24 as nationwide day of mourning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. March 24 is declared a day of national mourning, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced during his speech in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Trend reports.

He expressed deep condolences to all those whose loved ones died during the terrorist attack.

Putin stated that further anti-terrorism measures have been implemented in Moscow and other regions.

"Russia's special services are working to identify terrorist associates. The investigation will do everything possible to determine all of the details of the terrorist attack," he said.

According to Vladimir Putin, all four direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall have been detained.

"The priority is to prevent the perpetrators of the Crocus massacre from committing further crimes. Preliminary data suggests that a "window" was arranged on the Ukrainian side to allow terrorists to cross the border," he said.

The president noted that the Russian Federation will identify and prosecute all individuals involved in the terrorist attack.

"The terrorists face only retribution and obscurity; they have no future. Their attempts to sow seeds of discord, panic, and division in Russia will not succeed," he said.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 115 people.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

