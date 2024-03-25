Bodies of 68 people killed in terrorist attack at Russia's Crocus City Hall identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The bodies of 68 people killed during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been identified, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations says, Trend reports.

Earlier, the names of 29 people were included in the lists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ministry noted that the list will be updated as forensic experts confirm the identities of the dead.

The incident occurred on March 22, when unidentified assailants opened fire at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, leading to evacuations.

Eyewitnesses described individuals in camouflage attire firing machine guns inside Crocus City Hall just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

The death toll has reached 137.