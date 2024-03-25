Russian Crocus evacuates thousands fleeing fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. More than 5,000 people were evacuated from Russia's Crocus and 100 more were rescued in the fire, the representative of the Crocus Group said, Trend reports.

On March 22, unknown people began firing at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, using automatic weapons. The event occurred prior to the start of the Picnic band's concert.



The Russian Federation's Investigative Committee states that the death toll from the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall has increased to 137. The bodies of 68 individuals have been recognized.

