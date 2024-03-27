Search and rescue operations in Russia's Crocus City Hall completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27 . Search and rescue operations in Russia's Crocus City Hall have been completed, the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Moscow region Sergei Poletykin said, Trend reports.

"All efforts to rescue and search for victims have ended. I can say that there are no more victims under the rubble,” Poletykin noted.

According to him, the rescue team will begin to leave the scene of the emergency.

To note, the shooting occurred on March 22 at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. The incident occurred before the start of the concert by the band Picnic. As a result of the terrorist attack, 139 people were killed.