Number of terrorist attack victims at Crocus City Hall rise to 360

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The number of people injured in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has increased to 360, according to the Russian Center for Disaster Medicine, Trend reports via TASS.

"As of Wednesday morning, 360 people, including 11 children, have suffered as a result of the terrorist attack," the center said.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services. Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

All rescue and search measures for the victims have ended.

The accused individuals involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been placed in detention as a form of restraint.

They will remain in custody for 1 month and 28 days, until May 22, 2024.

According to the court's decision, the individuals accused of carrying out a terrorist act - Dalerdzhon Mirzoev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov - were placed in pre-trial detention.

