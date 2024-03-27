Russia identifies killed in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Identities of 84 persons killed in the terrorist attack at Russian Crocus City Hall have been established, the Investigatory Committee of Russia said, Trend reports via the local media.

According to the committee, the identified persons include five minors aged 9-16.

Molecular genetic tests are being conducted to determine the identity of the remaining murdered individuals.

The Investigative Committee received 143 complaints regarding relatives or family members who went missing as a result of the terrorist incident.

To note, the incident unfolded on March 22 when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services. Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

On March 26, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees completed clearing the rubble after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. According to the latest data, the death toll in the terrorist attack has grown to 140.

The accused individuals involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been placed in detention as a form of restraint. They will remain in custody for one month and 28 days, until May 22, 2024.

According to the court's decision, the individuals accused of carrying out a terrorist act - Dalerdzhon Mirzoev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov - were placed in pre-trial detention.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel