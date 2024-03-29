Tajikistan detains several suspects over terrorist attack at Russia's Crocus City Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Nine people suspected of involvement in the terrorist act committed at Russia's Crocus City Hall have been detained in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was emphasized that the detainees are also suspected of links with ISIS.

To note, unidentified people staged a shooting with automatic rifles at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on March 22. The incident occurred before the beginning of the concert by the band Picnic.

Emergency Situations Ministry employees finished removing the rubble after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 26. According to the latest data, the number of dead in the attack rose to 143 people.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention has been chosen against the persons accused of committing a terrorist act in the concert hall "Crocus City Hall" in Russia. They were taken into custody for 1 month and 28 days, i.e., until May 22, 2024. Thus, by court decision, the persons accused of committing a terrorist act—Dalerjon Mirzoev, Said Akram Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Mahammadsobir Faizov—were placed in pre-trial detention.

