Russian MFA talks on attempts by West to destabilize South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The countries of the collective West, in attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation, seek to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting of the ministry’s colleague “On promoting Russian interests in the South Caucasus,” chaired by the head of the diplomatic department Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

"It is emphasized that in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the collective West - following Ukraine - seeks to destabilize the situation in other parts of the post-Soviet space, including the South Caucasus, undermine the alliance and partnership relations connecting Russia with the countries of the region, and destroy the existing mechanisms of collective security and economic partnership," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Russia proceeds from the priority of ensuring stability, security and prosperity in the South Caucasus, in contrast to the West, which is driven solely by the logic of “zero-sum games.” “Russia will develop mutually respectful and mutually beneficial cooperation with all states of the region, with which we are united by a common centuries-old history, geographical proximity and close human contacts,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The message also recognizes the need to continue efforts to fully implement a set of trilateral agreements between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, including agreeing on a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, unblocking transport communications in the region and delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.