Russian President plans to meet with his Turkish counterpart in Astana in July

Photo: Administration of the President of the Russian Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana in July, Vladimir Putin said during a meeting in the Kremlin with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

The Russian President noted that they will have the opportunity to meet and discuss all issues there. He also asked Hakan Fidan to convey his best wishes to the President of Türkiye.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Astana on July 3-4.