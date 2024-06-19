Russia likely to suspend its function in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Russia is preparing to suspend participation in the work of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Trend reports via Russian media.

According to the media, Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko instructed the International Affairs Committee to prepare a draft decision on suspending the participation of the Russian delegation in the work of the OSCE PA for the next plenary meeting on July 3.

“I support the proposal of the Committee on International Affairs, together with the State Duma, to prepare everything necessary in order to make a joint decision to suspend the activities of our national delegation in the work of the OSCE PA. Only the parliamentary assembly will lose,” she said.

