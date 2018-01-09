Anti-drug operation in Istanbul results in numerous arrests

9 January 2018 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Istanbul police has detained 39 people during an anti-drug operation, the police report said Jan. 9.

Previously, reports said a police drug bust resulted in confiscation of some 500 kilograms of drugs. Heroin accounted for 150 kilograms of the total confiscated drugs, according to the message.

The minimum age of Turkish citizens who started using drugs is 13 years old, the average age – 36 years old, the maximum age - 65 years old.

Thus, 2.9 percent of the country's population account for drug addicts aged 15-24, 2.8 percent - those aged 25-44, 2.3 percent - drug addicts aged 45-64.

Some 18 percent of the total number of people arrested in the country in 2016 accounted for drug dealers.

More than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs over the past four years.

