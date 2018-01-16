Military operations to begin very soon in Syria’s Afrin: Erdogan

16 January 2018 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Military operations in Syria’s Afrin city against Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) will begin very soon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Jan. 16.

Turkish Armed Forces will completely destroy PYD and YPG, Erdogan said.

He also noted that no one can prevent Turkey from starting these operations.

Earlier, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the US is openly supporting the YPG and the PYD terrorist groups in Syria. He said the actions of the US don’t correspond to the spirit of ally relations with Turkey. He noted that Turkey will take all necessary steps against provocative actions of the US.

On Jan. 14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that cooperation of the US with PYD and YPG contradicts Washington’s commitments and statements made earlier, and threatens the national security of Turkey.

“We condemn this erroneous decision and we would like to remind once again that Turkey reserves the right to eliminate any kind of threat,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

