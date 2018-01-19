Turkey again warns to start operations in Syria’s Afrin

19 January 2018 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not hesitate to start military operations in Syria’s Afrin city and kill all terrorists there, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Jan. 19.

He noted that the threat to Turkey is increasing every day.

“Turkey is obliged to ensure safety of its citizens and borders,” Canikli said

Earlier, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the US is openly supporting the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist groups in Syria. He said the actions of the US don’t correspond to the spirit of ally relations with Turkey. He noted that Turkey will take all necessary steps against provocative actions of the US.

On Jan. 14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that cooperation of the US with PYD and YPG contradicts Washington’s commitments and statements made earlier, and threatens the national security of Turkey.

“We condemn this erroneous decision and we would like to remind once again that Turkey reserves the right to eliminate any kind of threat,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Azernews Newspaper
