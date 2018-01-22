Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey made a statement on Sunday in connection with the terrorist attack in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

"We learned with great sorrow that many were killed and wounded due to a terrorist attack perpetrated at a hotel in Kabul.

We strongly condemn this terrorist attack and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Afghanistan", said in the statement.

