Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

22 January 2018 00:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey made a statement on Sunday in connection with the terrorist attack in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

"We learned with great sorrow that many were killed and wounded due to a terrorist attack perpetrated at a hotel in Kabul.

We strongly condemn this terrorist attack and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Afghanistan", said in the statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kabul hotel attack death toll could rise to 43 (UPDATED)
Other News 21 January 17:06
18 pro-gov't militiamen killed in N. Afghanistan's ambush attack
Other News 21 January 13:18
Gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel: hostages rescued (UPDATED)
World 21 January 08:25
Tashkent to host ministerial conference on Afghanistan
Central Asia 20 January 10:50
Afghanistan interested in using Azerbaijan’s transit opportunities (PHOTO)
Economy news 19 January 20:48
Skirmish on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
Tajikistan 15 January 13:56
Seventeen ISIS militants killed in Afghanistan drone strikes
Other News 14 January 19:30
Azerbaijan's IT company prepares to introduce e-documentation in Afghan Finance Ministry
ICT 11 January 17:40
Uzbekistan delivers buses, agriculture equipment to Afghanistan
Economy news 11 January 17:20
Azerbaijan increases its peacekeepers in NATO-led Afghanistan mission (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 9 January 18:03
ISIS claims responsibility over Kabul bomb blast
Other News 4 January 23:56
Fifteen killed in Kabul explosion (Updated)
Other News 4 January 22:27
U.S. service member killed, four wounded in Afghanistan
Other News 2 January 23:09
Suicide bomb strikes funeral in Afghanistan
Other News 31 December 2017 16:59
IRGC rescues Iranian hostage in Afghanistan
Iran 31 December 2017 15:37
Afghanistan counting on Turkmen gas supplies
Oil&Gas 29 December 2017 16:48
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Arab World 28 December 2017 16:43
Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Other News 28 December 2017 14:49