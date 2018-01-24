Turkish servicemen wounded during fighting in Syria’s Afrin

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Two Turkish servicemen were wounded during the fighting in Syria’s Afrin city, Turkish media reported on Jan. 24.

The wounded were taken to a military hospital in Turkey’s Hatay province on the border with Syria.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news