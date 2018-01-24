Turkish servicemen wounded during fighting in Syria’s Afrin

24 January 2018 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Two Turkish servicemen were wounded during the fighting in Syria’s Afrin city, Turkish media reported on Jan. 24.

The wounded were taken to a military hospital in Turkey’s Hatay province on the border with Syria.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey switching to unified system of payment for public transport
Economy news 16:44
Turkey to return Syrian refugees to their homeland - Erdogan
Turkey 15:25
Military armored vehicle “Hizir 4x4” successfully tested in Turkey
Turkey 15:16
Turkey using domestic weapons in Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 13:12
Turkey, EU to mull prospects of relations – ministry
Turkey 13:02
Turkish Defense Ministry talks Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 09:55
Turkish police detain “healthcare minister” of IS
Turkey 09:49
'260 terrorists neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 03:41
Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Turkey 02:30
One more Turkish serviceman killed during Operation Olive Branch in Afrin
Turkey 23 January 17:16
Turkey believes in success of Operation Olive Branch - Erdogan
Turkey 23 January 16:55
Gas consumption in Turkey expected to grow in 2018
Oil&Gas 23 January 16:53
Official: Ensuring security of civilians in Syria’s Afrin – priority for Turkey
Turkey 23 January 16:52
Turkey takes control of another settlement near Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 23 January 16:08
Syrian authorities knew about Operation Olive Branch - Cavusoglu
Turkey 23 January 13:23
Qatar seeks to invest in Turkey's construction sector
Economy news 23 January 12:04
Olive Branch operation won’t affect civil aviation in Turkey
Economy news 23 January 11:15
Turkish FM accuses US Secretary of State of quoting terrorists
Turkey 23 January 10:23