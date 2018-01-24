FM: US offers Turkey to create security zone on border with Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered Turkey to create a security zone on the border with Syria, the Turkish media cited the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Jan. 24.

“Tillerson stressed that the security zone on the border with Syria may reach 30 kilometers,” Cavusoglu added.

In 2013, the Turkish authorities offered the US to establish a security zone in Syria.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

---

