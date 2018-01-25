Cavusoglu: US lost Turkey’s confidence

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The United States has lost the confidence of Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said commenting on the proposal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to create a security zone in Syria near Turkey's borders.

Cavusoglu noted that unless this confidence is restored, Ankara sees no point in discussing this proposal, the Turkish media reported Jan. 25

"The US must first restore Turkey’s trust," said the foreign minister.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news