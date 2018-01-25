Turkey says won’t stop Operation Olive Branch

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Turkey will not stop the Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying Jan. 25.

Bozdag said it is the time to act and Turkey will do everything to eliminate the threat of terrorism at its borders.

The deputy prime minister noted that if Washington does not want to spoil relations with Ankara, then the US should stop arming PYD and YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

