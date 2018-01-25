Turkey says won’t stop Operation Olive Branch

25 January 2018 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not stop the Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying Jan. 25.

Bozdag said it is the time to act and Turkey will do everything to eliminate the threat of terrorism at its borders.

The deputy prime minister noted that if Washington does not want to spoil relations with Ankara, then the US should stop arming PYD and YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey eyes over $2.8B in investments in railway infrastructure
Oil&Gas 16:51
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey
Oil&Gas 16:27
Cavusoglu: US lost Turkey’s confidence
Turkey 15:49
Latest developments on Iran: storm warning issued
Commentary 15:31
Turkish PM: Operation Olive Branch - successful
Turkey 13:42
Erdogan, chief of General Staff to mull operation in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 11:08
Turkish Air Force attacks Syria’s Manbij for first time
Turkey 11:08
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:03
Emir of Qatar supports Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 09:44
Sea voyages cancelled in Turkey
Turkey 09:38
US strongly supports Southern Gas Corridor – State Department (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:03
287 terrorists neutralized so far in Turkey's Syria op
Turkey 24 January 23:06
Ankara, Istanbul reveal number of tenders held in 2017
Tenders 24 January 21:25
FM: US offers Turkey to create security zone on border with Syria
Turkey 24 January 18:52
Free Syrian Army, Turkish forces liberate another settlement in Afrin
Turkey 24 January 17:17
Turkey switching to unified system of payment for public transport
Economy news 24 January 16:44
Turkish servicemen wounded during fighting in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 24 January 15:40
Turkey to return Syrian refugees to their homeland - Erdogan
Turkey 24 January 15:25