Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Bosphorus Strait has been closed for shipping due to thick fog at 15:00 (UTC +3), the Turkish media reported March 28.

The time of its opening has not been reported.

The last time the Bosporus Strait was closed on Feb. 23 because of thick fog.

