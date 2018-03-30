Erdogan: Unlike France, Turkey not to negotiate with terrorists

30 March 2018 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Paris, rather than Ankara, may hold the negotiations with terrorists, the Turkish media cited the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying March 30.

President Erdogan was commenting on the French president’s statement that Paris may act as a mediator between Ankara and militants of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria.

He added that Turkey already had a "dialogue" with terrorists in Syria’s Afrin district.

"France's position over the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist organizations is unacceptable and the fact that France promised to support YPG is open hostility towards Turkey," President Erdogan said.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
France lost objectivity on Syrian issue - Turkish FM
Europe 16:22
Istanbul’s Sancaktepe municipality to buy underground waste containers via tender
Tenders 16:21
Turkey eyes to conduct operations in other districts of Syria: Erdogan
Turkey 14:35
Deputy PM: French president’s statement – attempt to legalize terrorists
Turkey 12:44
Turkey won’t negotiate with terrorists in Syria – presidential spokesperson
Turkey 11:32
Attack on military unit in Turkey leaves several dead, injured
Turkey 10:34
Turkey closes Bosphorus strait – media
Turkey 09:48
Over 30 PKK members detained in Turkey
Turkey 09:23
Iran president, foreign minister due in Turkey
Politics 08:42
Road accident leaves 17 killed, 36 wounded in Turkey (UPDATED)
Turkey 08:23
Turkey to expand use of domestic weapons
Turkey 07:54
Turkish State Railways opens tender for power transmission lines
Tenders 29 March 18:55
Istanbul’s Marmara University to build congress center via tender
Tenders 29 March 17:56
Turkish General Directorate of Highways announces tender
Tenders 29 March 17:44
Ankara City Hall opens tender for laying fiber optic line
Tenders 29 March 17:37
Turkey liberates 2 settlements in Iraq from terrorists
Arab World 29 March 15:23
Azerbaijani company proposes to apply Turkish experience in competitiveness sector
Economy news 29 March 15:19
Turkish president meets with Azerbaijan's defense minister (VIDEO)
Politics 29 March 14:56