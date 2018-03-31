Ankara not to stop anti-terrorist operations in region: PM

31 March 2018 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara will not stop anti-terrorist operations in the region, which are aimed at ensuring national security of Turkey, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

He said the operations are carried out within the international law and no country has the right to accuse Turkey of carrying them out, Turkish media reported March 31.

Regarding the expected military operation in Iraq's Sinjar, Yildirim noted that if the Iraqi army fails to secure its borders, then sooner or later Turkey will begin military operations in the region.

Earlier, Turkey's president stated that the Turkish Armed Forces could begin military operations against the PKK in Iraq's Sinjar.

On March 29, the Turkish Armed Forces cleared the Karukr and Kani Rash settlements in the north of Iraq on the border with the Turkish province of Hakkari from the militants of the PKK terrorist organization.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish interior ministry reveals number of killed terrorists
Turkey 14:36
Meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia kicks off
Politics 12:21
Iran not against Turkish military operations in region: PM
Turkey 11:18
Saudi crown prince says Bashar is staying
Arab World 07:54
UK Special Forces soldier killed in Syria bomb blast
Europe 01:49
Turkey sees rise in share of natural gas in power generation
Oil&Gas 30 March 21:05
U.S., British service members killed by improvised bomb in Syria
Arab World 30 March 21:04
Number of visiting tourists from Central Asia to Turkey for Feb. 2018 revealed
Economy news 30 March 19:49
More Azerbaijani citizens visit Turkey
Economy news 30 March 19:47
Number of incoming Russian tourists in Turkey up in February 2018
Economy news 30 March 19:29
Kyrgyz president receives credentials from ambassadors of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Germany
Kyrgyzstan 30 March 18:10
More Iranian citizens visit Turkey in February
Economy news 30 March 17:09
Turkish gendarmerie to buy coal via tender
Tenders 30 March 16:55
France lost objectivity on Syrian issue - Turkish FM
Europe 30 March 16:22
Istanbul’s Sancaktepe municipality to buy underground waste containers via tender
Tenders 30 March 16:21
Erdogan: Unlike France, Turkey not to negotiate with terrorists
Turkey 30 March 15:13
Turkey eyes to conduct operations in other districts of Syria: Erdogan
Turkey 30 March 14:35
Deputy PM: French president’s statement – attempt to legalize terrorists
Turkey 30 March 12:44