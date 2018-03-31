Turkish interior ministry reveals number of killed terrorists

31 March 2018 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Roughly 90 militants were eliminated in Turkey from March 24 to 30 as part of the operation against militants of the terrorist the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Turkish Interior Ministry said on March 31.

The operations to eliminate terrorists were carried out in the eastern provinces of Turkey - Mardin, Bitlis and Bingel, according to the ministry.

"The operations to eliminate terrorists will continue in Turkey and northern Iraq," the ministry added.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

