At least 9 migrants die after speedboat sinks near turkish antalya

3 June 2018 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

At least nine migrants died and one is missing after a speedboat sank near the Turkish southern province of Antalya on Sunday.

The boat, carrying 15 people, sunk at around 02:22 local time the outlet reported.

Among those dead were six children, two men, and one woman. The rescuers reportedly managed to save five people, four men, and a woman. Their nationality was not specified.

In 2015, a migration crisis erupted in Europe as waves of migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing violence and crises in the Middle East and Northern Africa, started to arrive in the EU member states. Most of them used illegal routes by sea, which resulted in many deaths since the boats often capsized and sank.

According to Eurostat, there were up to 2,5 million first-time asylum applicants in European Union since 2015. The biggest groups among them were Syrians, Afghani, Pakistani and Iraqi refugees.

