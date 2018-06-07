Policemen injured in road accident in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A bus carrying police officers in the Turkish province of Kars crashed into a car, Turkish media reported on June 6.

According to preliminary reports, 16 policemen were injured in the road accident. All the wounded were taken to a city hospital.

On June 2, a bus carrying police officers overturned in Bitlis. Then, 20 policemen were injured in the road accident.

According to Turkey's police reports, in April, 35,836 road accidents were registered in the country, in which 221 people were killed.

