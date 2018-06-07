Policemen injured in road accident in Turkey

7 June 2018 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A bus carrying police officers in the Turkish province of Kars crashed into a car, Turkish media reported on June 6.

According to preliminary reports, 16 policemen were injured in the road accident. All the wounded were taken to a city hospital.

On June 2, a bus carrying police officers overturned in Bitlis. Then, 20 policemen were injured in the road accident.

According to Turkey's police reports, in April, 35,836 road accidents were registered in the country, in which 221 people were killed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish Presidential Administration: TANAP further unites Turkey, Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:27
Number of Kyrgyz tourists visiting Turkey revealed
Tourism 15:19
Turkish armed forces take control over one of PKK bases in northern Iraq
Turkey 11:33
Erdogan confirms Turkey’s intention to send astronaut into space
Turkey 11:08
Erdogan calls on country’s citizens residing in Europe to actively participate in elections
Turkey 10:33
NATO welcomes agreement between US, Turkey on Manbij
Turkey 6 June 16:39
Istanbul is Turkey’s main tourist destination: ministry
Tourism 6 June 14:01
Turkey sees rise in number of Turkmen tourists
Tourism 6 June 13:21
Turkey becoming energy hub of region - Foreign Ministry
Oil&Gas 6 June 13:02
Turkish servicemen advance 73 km into northern Iraq
Turkey 6 June 12:26
Public opinion in Turkey entirely favors Azerbaijan: Georgian expert
Commentary 5 June 21:33
Georgian expert: Multilateral co-op formats to shape region’s future
Business 5 June 20:54
US, Turkey to begin implementing Manbij plan within 10 days
Turkey 5 June 17:06
Karabakh conflict - a core element of power struggle in Armenia: Turkish expert
Commentary 5 June 14:18
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 5 June 10:33
Turkey, US endorse Syria road map
Turkey 4 June 22:29
Military contingent participating in Turkish-Azerbaijani joint drills return to Nakhchivan (PHOTO)
Politics 4 June 20:26
Turkey develops, produces first own electric turbine
Oil&Gas 4 June 19:13